Letter: Republican policies are destroying climate

Economist Robert L. Heilbroner was a prolific writer and in 1979 wrote an article titled “An Inquiry Into The Human Prospect.” In it he asks, “Would we care enough for posterity to pay the price of its survival?” His conclusion was, “I doubt it.” Written when overpopulation was the predominant concern, we can add climate change to the perils facing future generations.

This preoccupation with self-interest at the expense of the future of the planet is evident in Republican policy-making. Oil pipelines, offshore drilling and opening of public lands for both drilling and mining are destroying not only wildlife refuges but also forests needed to produce oxygen, and threatening water supplies.

The United States remains one of the two top producers of greenhouse gases, along with China, due to emissions from burning coal.

Trump policy would foster even more coal burning. If you add in relaxing auto emission standards, less efficient light bulbs and allowing chemical dumping into water supplies, the prospects for the future are rapidly disappearing. But instead of admitting their policies are leading us to disaster, self-interest demands they say climate change is a hoax.

They continue these destructive policies even in the face of the United Nations report on climate change that warns catastrophic changes in the climate are expected even sooner than previously anticipated with the United States among the leading contributors to the planet’s demise. Greenhouse gases reached a record high in 2018 with no signs of peaking. At the current rate of emissions, temperatures are expected to rise by 3.2 degrees Celsius by 2100.

A rise of another 1.5 to 2 degrees is estimated to be the maximum to avoid devastation.

Heilbroner concluded that future generations, when faced with famine, war and the inability of the earth to sustain life, may discover the ability to overcome self-interest and accept responsibility for the future of mankind. I would hope some action to save future generations might come sooner, rather than later.

But, like Heilbroner, I doubt it.

Raymond Castro

Glenwood