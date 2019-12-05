Letter: Merging is designed to be easy for motorists

I’d like to address the recent letter about “me-first,” uncaring, rude motorists who don’t merge early when approaching a construction zone.

When a construction sign indicates that a lane is closed one mile ahead, for example, it means just that. It is closed one mile ahead, not immediately. Until it is closed, it is open, and is a legitimate lane of travel. The drivers using it are not rude and uncaring. They are driving in an open lane.

A recent story on a local news station cited a study that concluded it is better to use both lanes until just before the one lane closes. Then you should merge. This prevents the traffic from backing up farther than it should, possibly into intersections or onto the highways.

When traveling in Pennsylvania recently and approaching a construction zone, signs indicated that the left lane was closing in two miles. Additional signage directed to “stay in lane until merge point.” That’s what everyone did. They did not cut over to the right lane immediately.

Then, approximately 500 to 1,000 feet from the actual lane closure there was additional signage that read “merge point –use zipper merge” (one car from each lane on an alternating basis).

What was observed was a smooth merging of traffic, without drivers cutting each other off or trying to straddle two lanes to keep other cars from going around them in an otherwise open lane, which is what you often see here in Western New York.

It’s unfortunate that this signage is not used in local construction zones to eliminate any question about which lane should be used and how cars should merge. It would help to eliminate any potential road rage since it would be clear that no one is trying to cut anyone else off. They are simply driving in an open lane until it closes.

Gregory Filipski

East Aurora