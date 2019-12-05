Letter: Coach Bullough reached heights Bills would envy

Sometimes in a sports crazy town like Buffalo, some significant events seem to slip through the cracks.

Thanks to the journalistic efforts of Milt Northrop of The Buffalo News, in his article on Nov. 26, noting the passing of Hank Bullough, former Buffalo Bills coach, we were all made aware of the fact that for all of his perceived shortcomings, Hank Bullough stands out as one of the few people who possessed a coveted Super Bowl ring.

Just think of all the talented people, players and coaches who have been associated with the Bills organization who will never be able to make that claim. Perhaps this is part of what makes athletic competition so fascinating – on any given day, and in any given year, any team is able to rise to the level of a champion.

Well done Coach Bullough, thank you for helping us to realize once again that sports are a vehicle, not a destination.

Ronald Nowak

West Falls