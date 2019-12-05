Letter: Americans should ask themselves hard questions

As I watch the impeachment hearings, it occurs to me, the Democrats are not picking on the president. He cannot seem to stop his poor behavior.

Robert Mueller found many counts of obstruction, I believe. While the president protected Vladimir Putin, I read the report and wonder, on page seven of the Russian indictment Mueller shows the Russian operation was called “Information warfare against the United States of America.” I wonder isn’t this a declaration of war?

They used systematic and sweeping methods of technology to interfere with our election. The president and supporters gave Russia a pass as they do it again. Now we learn that before this drama ended the president has decided to hurt yet another ally for his own purposes.

Rudy Giuliani says he has insurance, Mick Mulvaney knows things and John Bolton says stay tuned, he’s going to have things to say. Do we believe these men can compromise the president, but Putin and others can not?

Now I wonder what he is doing that nobody blew the whistle about? Each day it becomes more and more clear the president cares only about his own interests, at the expense of America.

As I watch us become more and more divided, I wonder when will American’s put America first?

I ask all Americans please remove the name and party and ask yourself truly, what you would say in a civics class if we did not know the name or party, what would your answer to right or wrong honestly be? Now let your elected officials know your true belief.

Nancy Lamb

Blasdell