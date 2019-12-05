KRAMER, Marilyn M. (McMann)

November 24, 2019, age 75, of vascular dementia. Wife of Stephen E. Kramer for 54 years. Only child of the late Roy and Eunice McMann of Ohio, no close relatives living. Over their 54 happy years, life included six special cats, as well as a real "kedi" while in Peace Corps Turkey. She was a career librarian, had an MLS from Indiana University and a JD from Temple University. Retired from UB Libraries in 2009, Marilyn was Secretary of the Faculty Senate Executive Committee, 1998 till 2002. She enjoyed working in her yard, watching the flowers and dandelions growing in the spring. Deep appreciation to staff and aides of Elderwood-Amherst. Body donated to UB Medical School. No services.