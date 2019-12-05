KIEFFER, Leonard P.

KIEFFER - Leonard P. Of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Springville. November 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ann (nee Evans); father of Leonard G. (Maureen) Kieffer and Joseph S. (Melissa) Kieffer; grandfather of Leonard J. Kieffer and Marcus A. Kieffer; brother of Marcia (David) Sampson and Marian Kieffer; stepfather of Donald and Michael Bradley and Allison Bradley-Anderson. The family will receive friends Friday 4-7 PM at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 East Quaker St., Orchard Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, Saturday at 12 PM. Friends invited. Please assemble at church. Leonard was Chairman of the Board of Higgins-Kieffer, Inc. General Contracting for over 30 years, focusing on large-scale commercial and institutional construction such as hospitals, schools, and prisons locally and regionally. Leonard studied architecture at Clemson University and received his architecture degree from SUNY at Buffalo. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com