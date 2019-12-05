KEENAN, Jeffrey M.

KEENAN - Jeffrey M. December 4, 2019, age 57; beloved husband of Susan (nee Krencik) Keenan; devoted father of Jessica (Travis Hurst) and Jacob; loving son of Rose (nee Feraldi) and the late Paul Keenan; dearest brother of Paula (Ken) Koessler, Peter (Deanna), John (Betsy), Tom (Jane), Karen (Dave) Zamorski, and the late Linda Miller; also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Family and friends are invited Saturday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Keenan's memory to the Boy Scout Troop 325 where he was a Scout Master. Jeff retired after more than 30 years as a Corrections Officer at the Wende Correctional Facility and member of the C.E.R.T. Team at the Attica Correctional Facility. Arrangements by URBAN-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com