'Third Ryan brother' will bring pressure on Bills' Josh Allen

The man known as “the third Ryan brother” is going to be bringing the heat on Josh Allen Sunday.

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale is Mr. Aggressive among NFL defensive chiefs. His Ravens are blitzing on 52.5% of pass plays, which not only leads the NFL this year, it would be the highest rate in the league this decade, according to data from Football Outsiders.

Tampa Bay is blitzing second most at 43.4% and Arizona is third at 40.2%, according to Pro Football Focus.

“I have an aggressive personality in calling the game – sometimes, too aggressive,” Martindale said when he took over as coordinator last year.

“I’m usually the one who wants to blitz even more, so we both have the same problem,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said on a conference call with Buffalo media.

Martindale, 56, was an aide on the University of Cincinnati staff in the late 1990s when Rex Ryan was defensive coordinator at the school. Then Martindale worked as linebackers coach for the Oakland Raiders under Rob Ryan from 2004 to 2008. Martindale remains super-tight with the Ryan family.

Like the Ryans, Martindale loves to bring an overload pressure to one side and drop a lineman into zone coverage on the other side. The Ravens like to rush five, play a three-deep zone on the back end and have three men in matchup-man coverage underneath.

Cleveland did some of that with success against Allen a month ago.

However, Allen has been better vs. the blitz since going to a no-huddle, three-wide attack the past three weeks. Allen is 17 of 23 for 209 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 130.5 rating vs. the blitz the past three weeks, according to Buffalo News charts.

Martindale needs to manufacture pressure because he lacks speed rushers. However, the Ravens might have the best secondary in the NFL, which allows him to rush six or seven at times, too.

Look for the Bills to stick with the no-huddle offense to keep the Ravens from substituting and to try to limit their pre-snap blitz adjustments.

“It’s going to be a mind game, for sure, making sure I give the right Mike points, that our O-line knows who to go to,” Allen said, referring to the middle linebacker. “I’ve got to understand where my protections are. It’s going to be a very mentally and physically exhausting game with these guys, because they’re playing lights out right now.”

(On each play, the quarterback identifies the Mike, which is the No. 2 linebacker on the field, counting from the weak side of the formation toward the strong side. That identifier allows the line to set its protection.)

With Baltimore playing a safety in the deep middle three-quarters of the time, Allen is going to have to do a lot of work outside the numbers, like he did against Dallas last week.

Baltimore sent blitzing defensive backs relentlessly at Rams QB Jared Goff two weeks go in a 45-6 rout. But the Ravens did not have to worry about Goff scrambling.

“We attack the football like we’re playing offense without a football,” Martindale said two weeks ago.

Ball magic: Lamar Jackson’s deft ball-handling causes problems for linebackers in determining who has the ball. One way to play the read-option is to have the defensive end stay home and protect against the QB keeper. Another way is for the DE to crash the running back and have a linebacker or safety scrape around the edge and take the QB. But you often see one or the other biting too hard on the run.

“It brings challenges but everybody’s got a job, whether you’re accounting for the quarterback or whether you’re taking the dive,” linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said. “It’s important to just play what you see out there. If your eyes are in the wrong spot, a big play is bound to happen. Everybody’s got a responsibility out there.”

(Here's a play on which the 49ers blew their assignment. Arik Armstead crashed the running back, but safety Marcell Harris, No. 36, bit on the handoff instead of protecting the edge.)

(Here's a Jackson read-option run that was defended perfectly ... until it came time to make a tackle.)

Bills record threatened: The Ravens are on pace to set the NFL record for rushing yards in a season. At their current pace of 207.8 per game, they would finish with 3,325 yards, breaking the mark of 3,165 set by the 1978 New England Patriots. The 1973 Buffalo Bills, led by O.J. Simpson, are No. 2 on the single-season list at 3,008 yards. However, that was in 14 games. The Bills hold the modern record for most rushing yards per game (214.8). The Ravens will have to pick it up significantly to surpass that figure.

The 30,000-foot view: Ozzie Newsome is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as one of the great tight ends in NFL history. One could argue he should get a second bust in Canton as a general manager (even though you can’t get elected twice). Newsome plucked the top special-teams coach in the NFL from Philadelphia in naming John Harbaugh head coach in 2008. Harbaugh is 124-80 in 12 seasons with one Super Bowl title. The Ravens have the fourth most wins in the NFL since 2008. Harbaugh is the only head coach in history to win a playoff game in each of his first five seasons. He has 10 playoff wins in his first 11 seasons, tied for fourth most behind only Joe Gibbs (15), Chuck Noll (14) and Bill Belichick (11). We’re not going to detail all of Newsome’s great moves. But his going-away-present – the drafting of Jackson – looks like it will set up the Ravens for another decade of success.

Matchup watch

Bills DTs vs. Brad Bozeman, Patrick Mekari. These are the two weaker links on what is a strong Ravens offensive line. Bozeman, is a second-year, former sixth-round pick from Alabama. Mekari is an undrafted rookie from Cal who took over last week when center Matt Skura was lost for the season. The Bills must cause problems vs. these two in the run and pass games.

Bills OL vs. Michael Pierce and Brandon Williams. Pierce is 340 and can squat 725 pounds (600 pounds is good for an NFL lineman). Williams, 330, was a Pro Bowler last year. Those two dominated the Bills’ offensive line in the season opener last season. Let’s see how much better the Bills’ improved O-line can do. LeSean McCoy was 7 for 22 last year.

Cole Beasley vs. Marlon Humphrey. The Ravens have three quality corners in Humphrey, Jimmy Smith and Marcus Peters, all former first-round draft picks. Peters, acquired in a trade from the Rams in Week 7, plays on the left side. Smith plays on the right side. Humphrey plays inside or outside. He could follow John Brown. But the suspicion here is he will try to take away the quick throws to Beasley.

Stats for the road: How hot is the Ravens’ offense? In the last 30 drives with Jackson at QB, the Ravens have punted just twice, while scoring 20 TDs and three field goals. That doesn’t count kneel-downs at the end of halves. The Ravens are on pace for 32 punts this season, which would break the 16-game record of just 34 by the 1990 Houston Oilers. That Oilers team is the only one to have fewer than 40 punts in a 16-game season.