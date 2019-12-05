Independent Health donates $1 million to ECMC emergency, trauma department

Independent Health is donating $1 million to Erie County Medical Center for its future trauma and emergency department.

The health insurer's donation brings total private donations for the project to $14.7 million, moving ECMC closer to its capital campaign fundraising target of $15 million. The entire project is valued at $55 million.

"Independent Health is proud to support Erie County Medical Center in its commitment to provide patients with individualized care that is delivered with excellence, compassion, safety and efficiency," said Dr. Michael Cropp, Independent Health's president and CEO. "By improving access to the highest-quality trauma and emergency care, ECMC is raising the bar in the critical role it plays in responding to the needs of the community.”

ECMC's upgraded trauma and emergency department, which is scheduled to open by mid-May, will meet a pressing need for a larger facility. ECMC said its current facility was built to accommodate 45,000 patients a year, but now serves over 70,000 patients a year.