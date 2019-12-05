Share this article

Holiday mishaps happen. Have a tale to tell?

Things don't always go smoothly during the holidays.
It’s been 10 years since The Buffalo News asked readers to share their most memorable holiday mishaps – what we called the calamities, chaos and close calls that happen despite good planning and best intentions, especially when entertaining.

The headline was “Wreck the Halls” – and did we receive stories!

We heard about a cooked roast landing on the kitchen floor, drippings and all. Roasted Brussels sprouts flying all over the kitchen. A toddler diving on top of an eclair cake. A cat tipping over the Christmas tree – three times.

A decade later, and with a new generation joining the holiday prep and hosting game, it’s time once again to reach out to readers.

Have a holiday mishap to share for publication? Home & Style Editor Susan Martin wants to hear about it for a soon-to-be-published story.

Please give us the details in an email to smartin@buffnews.com. Be sure to include your full name and the city or town in which you live.

And be careful out there.

Story topics:

Susan MartinSusan Martin– Susan Martin is Home & Style editor at The Buffalo News. She is a native of Western New York and graduated from St. Lawrence University and Syracuse University.

