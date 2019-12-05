HARTEL, Peter M.

HARTEL - Peter M. Of West Seneca, entered into rest December 4, 2019. Husband of Laurie; father of Shanan, Peter, Genevieve, and Raymond; grandfather of eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; survived by three siblings and predeceased by three. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday from 1-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, on Monday morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment St. John's Evangelical Cemetery. Online condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com