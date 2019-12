GONDEK - Theodore D., Jr. Of Lancaster, December 2, 2019. Devoted father of Sheri (John) Dorchak and John (Melanie) Gondek. Beloved grandfather of Hannah and Katie. Dear brother of the late Patricia (Seth) Clark. Loving companion of JoAnn Hodak. Also, survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Friday 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited.