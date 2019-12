Smiles at Kerfuffle Before Christmas 2019 at RiverWorks

Part I of the Kerfuffle Before Christmas was held at the familiar stomping grounds of Buffalo RiverWorks on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Jimmy Eat World and lovelytheband were the two major bands present, with Two Feet - an Alternative Buffalo regular - also on the bill.