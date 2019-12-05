Renata Toney, marketing strategist at the Burchfield Penney Art Center, in her art-filled home in Buffalo. A work by Dennis Maher hangs above the living room sofa behind her.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The dining room features a fabric wall hanging by Florida fiber artist Billie McCray and a painting above the buffet by Byron Brown Jr. The room is painted Melted Butter by BEHR.
A framed piece by Stacey Robinson.
A work by Tommy Nguyen.
A decorative detail on the dining room table.
The front room sitting room.
A decorative detail in the front sitting room.
The figurative facial art piece on the living room wall is by Megan Conley.
A painting of Renata Toney by John Baker.
A portrait of John Coltrane by Philip Burke.
The table top in the kitchen was made by Edward Jakubowski, a retired Buffalo public school industrial arts technology teacher.
A partial view of the gallery wall in the kitchen. The display includes works by local photographers and artists, including Bruce Jackson, Veronica Meadows-Ray, Brendan Bannon, David Moog, Cheryl Gorski, Victor Shanchuk, Bradley McCallum and Jacqueline Tarry (of McCallum Tarry in New York City).
From left, works by Victor Shanchuk, Bradley McCallum/Jacqueline Tarry and Bendan Bannon.
The hallway to the upstairs.
The upstairs office.
A portrait of Renata Toney was painted by American watercolor artist Mary Whyte.
A welded flower display was made by artist Oreen Cohen.
The upstairs sitting room.
A portrait of jazz musician Dizzy Gillespie in the upstairs sitting room.
A portrait of jazz musician Miles Davis also hangs in the upstairs sitting area.
The downstairs bedroom is painted light blue. The headboard came from Ethan Allen about 20 years ago.
