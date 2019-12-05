Falls woman sent to prison for 3 years for burning sister-in-law with boiling water

Jeana A. Marino of Niagara Falls was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison for throwing a pot of boiling water on her sister-in-law.

"This was unfathomable," Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon told Marino. "You had a moment of madness and when you snapped, you disfigured and changed another human being."

Marino, 42, of Dudley Avenue, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault.

The victim, Lola Marino, said the water was thrown as she was leaving Jeana Marino's house after an argument during a May 25, 2018, family dinner. She said she was hospitalized for 27 days in Erie County Medical Center.

Lola Marino said she wears special protective garments, has undergone one skin graft and expects to have more. She said as she was driving herself to the hospital, her 8-year-old daughter said, "Mommy, your skin is falling off your arms." Her leg and foot also were affected.

Defense attorney Michele G. Bergevin said Jeana Marino has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and completed two anger management courses.