Editorial: Stronger oversight needed at AM&A's project

When contemplating the seemingly endless quest to develop the former AM&A’s department store building in downtown Buffalo, one imperative emerges: Get on with it.

A recent Buffalo News story detailed a number of government investigations surrounding a Chinese investment group’s $70 million redevelopment of the 10-story complex. Representatives from state and federal environmental and labor departments, as well as the FBI, have been looking into a worrisomely bungled asbestos cleanup at the site.

A Buffalo News review of court documents and interviews with sources revealed the labyrinth of investigations surrounding the site, the development of which has already been slowed by holdups in financing arrangements.

Landco H&L, a Chinese investment group, purchased the property at 377 Main St. in 2014. The firm’s goal is to create a Wyndham Buffalo Hotel with restaurants, a nightclub, arcade, retail space and other amenities.

If the project were a football team it would be penalized for delay of game. Contractors have filed various liens, slowing the progress. The asbestos cleanup, begun in 2016, endured frequent starts and stops. The first contractor hired for the job, Tristate Cleaning Solutions of Long Island, was cited for 61 violations of state environmental laws, was fined and has been appropriately banned from operating in the state, the Labor Department said. The firm that finished the job is in litigation with the building’s owners over its compensation.

The asbestos cleanup has been completed, project officials say, and the site is ready for development. We can only hope.

Project officials told The News they are seeking new engineering and architectural drawings and a new timeline for construction.

A block of Washington Street remains closed to traffic heading south because a utility vault from the AM&A’s building has deteriorated to the point that the street above is unstable. This frustrates motorists on one of the city’s prominent arteries.

Neighbors in the area are unhappy about seeing the vacant property that sits in the downtown core, across Washington from the Hotel @ the Lafayette.

Landco H&L is based in Queens, and The News’ story says it is hard to determine who is in charge. State government documents identify Xiaomei “Sally” Lu of Queens as the person in charge, but an attorney for the firm declined to confirm that.

The project at 377 Main St. is a tangled web that resists unraveling. Someone in city leadership needs to find some leverage to make the developer puts its plans into action.