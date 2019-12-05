David F. Noyes, 56, award-winning photographer and travel writer

Aug. 26, 1963 – Nov. 18, 2019

Everything changed for David F. Noyes after Sept. 11, 2001.

For 15 years, he had built a successful commercial photography studio and small advertising agency. But then, as business faltered following the terrorist attacks, he decided to strike off in a new direction.

With a partner, he launched Experience Outdoors, an award-winning magazine, for which he visited exotic destinations around the world, taking photographs and writing highly regarded travel articles.

After it closed in 2005, he went on to work as a custom publishing consultant. He helped AAA of Western and Central New York start its Member Connection magazine and was its first editor and publisher.

He summed up his work in 2015 with the publication of a book, “The Photographing Tourist: A Storyteller’s Guide to Travel and Photography,” which won more than two dozen awards.

His experiences, particularly in Africa, led him to start a nonprofit organization, Innocent Eyes Project, in 2013, to assist education programs for children in underdeveloped parts of the world.

He died unexpectedly Nov. 18 in his home in Amherst. He was 56.

Born in Providence, R.I., he came to Amherst with his family when he was 6 years old. The son of Dr. Frank L. Noyes, a psychologist who was director of the Northwest Community Mental Health Center in Buffalo, he was a 1981 graduate of Williamsville South High School, where he was quarterback on the football team.

At Rochester Institute of Technology, he played rugby and was a member of Phi Kappa Tau fraternity. He earned a bachelor’s degree in commercial photography in 1985.

Moving to Boston, Mass., he worked nights as a security guard and opened Noyes Studio, doing large-format still life and product photography. On one of his shoots, he met Barbara E. Whitehouse.

“I worked as an apparel designer,” she said, “and he came in to do photography for our catalog.”

They were married in 1991.

After he completed a master’s degree in studio arts, film and photography at Harvard University in 1993, he moved his studio to Bowling Green, Ky., where his wife had accepted a position as director of women’s and children’s apparel with Fruit of the Loom.

In 1996, he expanded Noyes Studio into a full-service advertising agency and design service for small and mid-sized companies, providing marketing materials and helping with concept development and media buying.

Mr. Noyes returned to Western New York in 2004, when his wife became an executive with New Era Cap Co.

After closing Experience Outdoors, he spent two years as director of brand development of Odyssey Adventure Racing, built up its travel division and designed custom itineraries with tour operators in Kenya, Thailand, Costa Rica and Peru.

He joined AAA in 2007 as managing editor of its Going Places magazine, which was produced elsewhere. By starting Member Connection, he brought the publication in-house.

Meanwhile, he was invited in 2005 to join Eyes of 100 Photographers, a project in Tibet involving photographers from around the world.

He was invited a year later to take part in Xinjiang in Seasons photography project in China and then was chosen to be one of 10 photographers to take part in Olympic City Photo Shoot in China in 2008.

During that visit, he became the subject of “Beijing in the Third Eye,” a two-part travel documentary by the China Travel Channel that aired during the Beijing Olympics.

“I think a lot of it was because he was so respectful of the people and the culture,” his wife said. “He didn’t come in as ‘Here’s who I am.’ It was ‘Tell me who you are.’ ”

He started Innocent Eyes Project in 2013, which led to visits to provide assistance in the poorest parts of Africa.

“He really was touched by the children,” his wife said, “and he loved to interact with them. He saw the poverty and the opportunities that weren’t there and knew he could do a lot with very little money to improve their lives.”

In one of the many tributes to him after his death, Rene Marburger, co-founder of Western New York-based Partnering For Africa, wrote: “I won’t forget the compassion he showed to one little boy on our trip to Uganda. This little boy had an eye deformity that affected his entire face. This deformity became infected. He would have gone blind and possibly died had it not been for David. He sponsored the boy so he could have the surgery and continued medical care he so desperately needed. This is only one of many examples of David’s compassion and humanity.”

He received numerous awards, including four Travel Photographer of the Year Awards from the North American Travel Journalism Association and four Lowell Thomas Awards for excellence in travel journalism.

In presenting him with the Keith Bellows Award for excellence in travel journalism in 2018, NATJA CEO Helen Hernandez declared: “His photography and writing bring to life the human element of travel, of the people who transform us on our journeys, and the impact we, as travelers, can have on them.”

He also had begun turning his attention to teaching. He became an adjunct professor at Monroe Community College in Rochester a year ago and started teaching photography classes this semester at Villa Maria College.

“He was loving it,” his wife said. “He got excited at how they were developing their skills.”

Besides his wife, Mr. Noyes is also survived by a sister, Debra Brown.

Services were held Nov. 23 in Amigone Funeral Home, 5200 Sheridan Drive, Amherst.