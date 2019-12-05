Daniels, David

November 30, 2019; Beloved Husband of Kaycee (nee: Clifford); Devoted Father of Ian (Rachel) Daniels and Melanie (Elliott) Biggs; Dear Brother of Anne (late Greg) Bielinski, Mark (Rebekah) and Paul (Jaime) Daniels; Loving Uncle of Nathan, Sarah and Seth Daniels and Greg Schneeberger; Also survived by extended family and friends. A memorial gathering will be held at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC. 2085 Union Rd. West Seneca Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Memorials in David's name may be made to Operation Christmas Child @ www.samaritanspurse.org/occ. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Eastern Hills Weslyn Church (8445 Greiner Rd. Williamsville, NY) Saturday at 10 AM. Online condolences @ www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com