CLARKE, Judith

CLARKE - Judith Of Kenmore, New York passed November 17, 2019. Loving wife of Alan Dozoretz, grandmother to Taylor and Joshua Newman and great-aunt to Spyder and Cricket Nelson. Judy was a graduate of Bennett High School, with a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Buffalo (Deans List), and a Masters in Education from Buffalo State College. She taught in the Buffalo Public Schools for thirty-two years. While teaching, Judy was a senior union delegate for the BTF, Coordinating Teacher for the School 31 Open Classroom Trac Program, a Reading Coordinator for the original Buffalo Alternative High School, a cooperating Teacher Corps faculty member, and a National School of Excellence Member and co-author of the National School of Excellence Award application. Judy was co-author of Professor Doug Clements' Logo Geometry Project through U. B. Judy served on the boards of the Parkside Community Association, the League of Women Voters, and Women for Human Rights and Dignity. Judy was a donor and supporter of the Albright Knox Art Gallery, the Burchfield Penny Art Center, and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. Donations can be made in Judy's honor to any of the organizations mentioned above. Visiting Hours at the John Roberts Funeral Home (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy., Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM.