CIPRESSI, George

CIPRESSI - George December 3, 2019 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 66 years to Minnie (Zizzi) Cipressi; dearest father of Frank (Donna), George Jr. (Ann), Michael (Kathy) Cipressi; also survived by six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; son of the late Frank and Immaculata Cipressi; brother of Dolly (Sam) Ruggiero, late Ann (late James) Eddie, late Joseph (late Rose Marie) Cipressi; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Service from the Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga where family will be present Friday from 3-7 PM. A mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, 10 AM at St. John the XXIII, 1 arcade st., west Seneca. Please assemble at church. Mr. Cipressi was a Korean army veteran and a member of Doyle number 1 fire hose company for 60 years.