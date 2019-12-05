CIESLIKOWSKI, Jean M. (Potempa)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Cieslikowski; devoted mother of Cheryl Fabbiano (Ron Kessler), Edward Cieslikowski, and Michele (Michael) Seibert; cherished grandmother of Kelly (Christopher), Angela, and the late Edward Jr. (Courtney); fond great-grandmother of Aiden, Riley, Michael, Sophia, and Maverick; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Genevieve Potempa; dear sister of Rosemary (late Clayton) Crane and the late Josephine Chowaniec; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Hope Parish (Annunciation Church), 248 Lafayette Ave., at Grant St., Buffalo, on Saturday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com