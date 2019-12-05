Canisius can't close deal against Florida Atlantic

An uphill battle in the second half fell short for Canisius and the Golden Griffins lost to Florida Atlantic, 62-59, Wednesday night to close out play in the Boca Raton Beach Classic at the FAU Arena in Florida.

The Griffs’ last lead (43-41) in a game that was close throughout came on a 3-point basket by Jordan Henderson with 16:59 left. Karlis Silins of the Owls responded with a three, and FAU led the rest of the way.

FAU’s largest lead was only six points, 61-55, with 1:52 left. Canisius got as close as 61-59 after two free throws by Armon Harried, another by Malik Johnson and a layup by Johnson, which came with 38 seconds left.

The Griffs had three chances to tie, after a missed free throw by FAU’s Cornelius Taylor, a steal by Harried and the miss by Silins on the second half of a one-and-one with 4 seconds left. The shots would not fall, however. The Griffs made only 1 of 16 3-point attempts.

Overall, Canisius shot 38.2 percent (21 of 55). FAU shot 37.9 (22 of 58) but made 6 of 20 from 3-point range.

The largest lead for Canisius was three points, 37-34, early in the second half.

Johnson and Jalanni White led Canisius with 12 points each. Harried had six rebounds and three steals.

Silins, a 6-foot-11, 240-pounds from Riga, Latvia, was high scorer in the game with 15 points. The sophomore center also had a game-high seven rebounds.

Canisius (4-4) will be off until an afternoon game against Holy Cross on Dec. 14 at the Koessler Athletic Center.

Bona to honor legends

Legends of St. Bonaventure will be honored twice Saturday as part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of men’s basketball at the university.

The 1970 Final Four team, including Naismith Hall of Famer Bob Lanier, will be honored immediately after the afternoon Bona women-men doubleheader at the Reilly Center, while 10 members of the 20-man All-Time Team will be recognized at halftime.

The teams will be honored again Saturday night at a gala dinner on campus. The gala is sold out.