BURNS - Gloria E. (nee Holton)

December 3, 2019, age 89, of the Town of Tonawanda. Wife of the late Robert Burns. Visitation 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM Friday at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Tonawanda. Funeral 11 AM Saturday at Tonawanda Church of Christ. Complete obituary, condolences and directions at www.hampfuneral.com.