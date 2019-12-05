Buffalo woman admits to scamming social services for over $135,000 in benefits

A Buffalo woman pleaded guilty to welfare fraud Wednesday, admitting to scamming various social service agencies for more than $135,000 in benefits, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Melissa Gibbs, 41, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one felony count of second-degree welfare fraud.

Prosecutors said Gibbs admitted that she fraudulently received benefits for Medicaid and day care as well as through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the former federal food stamps program now known as SNAP.

Gibbs obtained a total of $135,059.84 in benefits through the Erie County Department of Social Services. Prosecutors said Gibbs' fraud resulted from her concealing that she was married and living with her husband from April 2012 through March 2017. Due to the couples' combined incomes, the defendant was not eligible for the benefits that she received over the course of nearly five years.

As part of her plea, the defendant entered into a repayment program with the Erie County Department of Social Services.

Gibbs faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when she is sentenced on Feb. 12, 2020. She was released on her own recognizance.