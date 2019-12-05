Sabres game day: Get ready for Late Night in Calgary

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (13-10-5) vs. Calgary Flames (13-12-4)

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

When: 9 p.m. ET

TV: MSG.

Radio: WGR 550.

Working OT: If recent history holds, the Sabres and Flames won't be playing just 60 minutes when they meet tonight. The last three meetings between the clubs have all gone to overtime, including Calgary's 3-2 win last week in KeyBank Center secured on an Elias Lindholm goal. So have five of the last seven games overall, and the last three in the Saddledome.

The rundown of the last three meetings in Calgary:

Jan. 16, 2019: Sabres win, 4-3, on Jack Eichel's goal

Jan. 22, 2018: Sabres win, 2-1, on Jack Eichel's goal

Oct. 18, 2016: Flames win, 4-3, on Sean Monahan's goal.

The standings: With Florida idle, the Sabres can take over sole possession of second place in the Atlantic Division with a win tonight. Seriously. They would have a share of second with Montreal by getting one point combined with a Habs win over Colorado. The division race already seems over as Boston (20-3-5) has a 14-point lead on the Panthers and Sabres and carries an eight-game winning streak into tonight's game against Chicago.

"We've always since the summer spoken about trying to stay in the race. That's all we're fighting and scrapping and scraping to try to do," coach Ralph Krueger said after his team met this morning. "Every team in the NHL understands the parity. Every team knows there's not a night off in this league. ... All we're doing is continuing on that path of continual growth. I think every day we want to get better. We've got some things we want to work on today and we'll find things to get better at right through April 4. What we want to do is keep that picture small."

Sabres update: Linus Ullmark (7-5-2, 2.86/.917) gets his eighth start in goal over the last 11 games. He's 4-2-1 in the previous seven. Krueger said the team will dress 12 forwards and seven defensemen in warmup before deciding who to scratch. Based on the lines at practice yesterday, Evan Rodrigues is returning to the lineup after a five-game absence.

Sabres’ lines/pairs during practice: Olofsson-Eichel-Reinhart

Skinner-Larsson-Sheary

Mittelstadt-Johansson-Vesey

Girgensons-Asplund-Rodrigues Montour-Ristolainen

Scandella-Jokiharju

Miller (McCabe)-Bogosian

Dea, Okposo rotated in. D pairs don’t matter with 11-7. — Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) December 4, 2019

Flames update: Starter David Ritttich (12-7-4, 2.68/.913) gets the call in goal. Calgary is 3-0-1 in its last four and 2-0 under new coach Geoff Ward, who took three days of practice this week to shake up his lines for tonight. The big news is the pairing of Milan Lucic (0-4-4) on the same line with Johnny Gaudreau (5-16-21/minus-11). Derek Ryan will center them. Gaudreau has no goals in the last 10 games.

"We're hoping it does something for everybody, not just Johnny," Ward insisted today.

Krueger on the Flames: "We're going to be under a lot of pressure as far as the way they play. They play a real aggressive style. They keep the puck under pressure with everybody all the time. You need to solve that, which is a challenge. They had a really good work ethic in the game against us."

This and That: Jack Eichel's point streak is at 10 games and his 19 points (9-10) lead the league in that stretch. At 17-21-38, he's on pace for 50 goals and 111 points. ... A Buffalo win tonight will mean the teams split the season series for the sixth straight year. ... The Sabres are 3-0-2 in their last five against the Pacific Division since losing their first game this year at Anaheim. ... The Flames are 4-0 against the Atlantic and 8-3-2 against the East -- but just 5-9-2 against the West.