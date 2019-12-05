Tre'Davious White has been locking down receivers in shadow coverage

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White had made a habit of shutting down opposing receivers throughout his first two years in the NFL. After generating an elite-level 90.1 coverage grade as a rookie, White allowed a lowly 75.6 passer rating on targets in his coverage last season.

While his overall grade dipped in 2018, the former LSU standout has still only allowed a reception rate of 53.7% in his first two seasons with 26 forced incompletions and a two-year coverage grade of 88.7, among the top 15 at his position.

Could White be on the way to his best season? He’s allowed only 39 receptions on 72 targets that have come his way for 482 yards with 11 combined pass breakups and interceptions. His 52.0 passer rating allowed ranks fourth among cornerbacks. Even more remarkable, White is accomplishing these feats while recently lining up against the NFL’s premier receivers on a weekly basis.

From Weeks 9 to 13, the Bills' defense has utilized a shadow coverage scheme, asking White to follow and cover the opposing teams’ top receiver, no matter where he lines up. Not only has White handled the job, he’s had tremendous success in arguably one of the most challenging tasks as a defender.

In Week 9, White shadowed Washington rookie standout Terry McLaurin on 80% of his routes run. He allowed only three receptions for a total of 27 yards, allowing only 8 yards after the catch.

In Week 10, White was matched up against the Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. on 85.4% of his routes. White saw a season-high 11 targets come his way, with 10 coming against OBJ. White was in full elimination mode, allowing only three receptions for 27 yards and three pass breakups against the Browns’ talented receiver.

In Week 11, he lined up across from Dolphins’ recent breakout receiver DeVante Parker, allowing five receptions for 80 yards with one being a 45-yard gain late in the fourth quarter as the game was out of reach.

In his most impressive day of the season in Week 12, White was matched up against the Broncos’ emerging second-year receiver Courtland Sutton on 80.6% of his routes. Sutton saw seven targets, only securing one catch for 27 yards. White also registered two pass breakups and one interception in coverage.

On Thanksgiving, White continued his shadowing trend by lining up against the Cowboys’ Amari Cooper on 74.5% of routes. He allowed three receptions on six targets for 37 yards in the Bills’ 26-15 victory. A major feat when you consider that Cooper beat Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander and Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard in shadow coverage for a combined 13 receptions, 271 yards and three scores.

In the past five weeks, White has allowed only 15 receptions on 33 targets while shadowing these perennial top receivers for 198 yards and no touchdowns. His 76.0 coverage grade since Week 9 ranks in the top 15 among 86 cornerbacks with a minimum of 100 coverage snaps in that span. That is remarkable considering the elite-level competition he has recently faced on a weekly basis.

Looking ahead to the final quarter of the season, White could be used to shadow cover Baltimore Ravens speedster Marquise Brown, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster, New England Patriots’ Julian Edelman and the New York Jets’ Robby Anderson. Among the primary receivers in the upcoming schedule, only Anderson has been shadowed on five or more occasions this season with limited success: 11 receptions on 15 targets for 122 yards against one-on-one coverage.

White’s ability to take away some of the league’s best receivers is among the most valuable assets for a defense to have. The scheme versatility it brings can push a defense from good to great, which is the level the Bills defense has reached with four regular season games remaining.

Mike Johnson writes for Pro Football Focus and will be contributing to BNblitz.com all season long.