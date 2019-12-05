Bills will need ground game to step up against Ravens' beefy defense

The showdown between the top two rushing quarterbacks in the NFL will draw the spotlight when the Baltimore Ravens visit the Buffalo Bills.

Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson has rushed for 977 yards and the Bills’ Josh Allen has rushed for 430, which means the Sunday’s game will have more combined rushing yards by starting quarterbacks (1,407) than any contest in NFL history.

Yet the ability of the Bills to give Allen support in the running game will be critical to the Bills’ chances of an upset.

The strength of the Baltimore defense is its deep, talented defensive backfield. This is not a good week for the Bills to become one-dimensional in the passing game.

“Getting the run game going early, I think that’s crucial for any team in any game,” Allen said Wednesday. “But with how good this group is, yards and points are at a premium. We’ve got to go out there and execute and take advantage of our opportunities.”

Bills rookie Devin Singletary has been on a roll during the Bills’ current three-game winning streak, averaging 81 rushing yards a game and 4.9 yards a carry over that stretch. That has allowed the Bills to keep defenses honest.

And while the Ravens’ rank seventh in the NFL in rushing yards allowed, they have had some trouble stopping runs to the outside.

The Ravens’ defense is allowing 5.8 yards per carry on runs outside of the tackles, the second most in the NFL. The Ravens scored a big win over San Francisco last week but allowed 174 rushing yards and 6.2 yards a carry to the 49ers.

“The Niners did a good job of running that outside play a couple different ways,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said on a conference call with Buffalo media. “It’s a play that Buffalo has. Buffalo runs it differently out of their base, but they also run it a couple different ways. We know we’re going to get challenged with that.”

“We don’t know what runs they’re going to try to use, but I do know coach (Sean) McDermott believes in winning the game in the trenches. And I think that’s going to be a big part of what they try to do.”

Running between the tackles on the Ravens is difficult. In the middle of the Baltimore defensive line are 336-pound Pro Bowler Brandon Williams and 345-pound nose tackle Michael Pierce.

“That’s nice numbers for them,” laughed Bills guard Jon Feliciano. “They’re real big dudes. I have a lot of respect for them. I’ve played them before. They’re just big, old, country-strong guys. And now they’ve got Jelly – Justin Ellis – from the Raiders and Domata Peko, who’s a savvy guy. They have four basically nose tackles that could play every down.”

Ellis and Peko, the backup defensive tackles, are 350 and 325 pounds, respectively.

Williams and Pierce dominated the Bills’ offensive line in last year’s season opener, a 47-3 Ravens win. LeSean McCoy managed just 22 yards on seven carries in the game. Of course, four of the five Bills starting offensive linemen from that game no longer are on the team.

Another reason the Bills need to run with some effectiveness is to hold onto the ball and keep Jackson off the field. Baltimore leads the NFL in scoring at 33.8 points a game and is No. 1 in time of possession, holding the ball an average of 32:17.

Allen has supplemented the Bills’ ground game the past three weeks with 26 carries for 155 yards, or 51.6 a game. A little more than half of those yards (89 on eight carries) have come on scrambles.

“I just think you’re seeing the next generation of quarterbacks, and they’re very talented,” Harbaugh said of the mobility of Jackson and Allen. “And they’re all talented in their own ways. If the implication is that you won’t see a stay in the pocket drop back guy again, I wouldn’t say that either.

“I think one of those guys is going to come out – a Brady-type guy, a Manning-type guy – and they’ll be good in that way, too,” Harbaugh said, referring to Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. “But I do think people are more open-minded now, and will be going forward, to some different styles of quarterbacks and skill sets, and to me that’s a good thing.”

•••

The Bills had just one player on their injury report. Tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) did not practice.

•••

Bills coach Sean McDermott served with Ron Rivera for five years in Philadelphia and was Rivera’s defensive coordinator in Carolina for six years. Not surprisingly, McDermott offered strong support for Rivera, who was fired Tuesday by the Panthers.

Said McDermott: “Unfortunate to see. I learned a lot from Coach Rivera leadership wise, football-wise, off-the-field-wise. He did a lot of good things I thought in Carolina, some of which I was there for and had a front-row seat to experience. Went to a Super Bowl, multiple division titles there in the NFC South, which was not an easy division by any means, a lot of good quarterbacks in that division. I thought Ron really did a fine job. I mean that with the highest praise possible when I say fine. I'm saying that he did a heck of a job I thought, and sorry to see that happen. But I know God has a plan for him and he's going to be just fine.”