Bills go about impossible task of simulating Lamar Jackson for defense

Ray-Ray McCloud played the part of Lamar Jackson during the Buffalo Bills' practice Wednesday.

His assignment was to give the Bills' defenders as good a feel as possible for what they'll see Sunday from the dynamic Baltimore Ravens quarterback at New Era Field.

Everyone connected with the Bills, including McCloud, knew it was pretty much asking the impossible.

Although the practice-squad receiver is exceptionally fast and elusive and ran for 5,765 yards and 58 touchdowns in high school in Florida, there's only one Jackson when it comes to making spectacular plays with his feet and his throwing arm. As coach Sean McDermott told reporters, "There's not a lot of guys on rosters around the NFL that can mimic what Lamar does. I mean, if you have them, they're probably starting. We’ll do the best we can."

"He did a good job," defensive tackle Jordan Phillips said of McCloud. "But you can't really simulate what (Jackson) does, so we'll see how it goes."

That's the largest question looming over the biggest regular-season game the Bills have played in a long time: How will it go against arguably the greatest player at any position in the NFL and one of the very best to emerge in a long time?

For the majority of opponents that have faced the 10-2 Ravens, who have won eight games in a row, it hasn't gone well. Jackson specializes in making those who try getting their hands on him and/or his passes look foolish, the sort of video-game-like performance that has given him a significant lead in Pro Bowl voting by fans.

"Our generation of Michael Vick," defensive end Shaq Lawson said. "He can beat you with the legs, arm, anything. He's a creative player out there. Legit."

"I don't think there's really been a defense that's cracked the code to this point, so to speak," McDermott said. "It'll be a big week for us as a team, but also a big week for our defense."

Jackson's 977 rushing yards lead the Ravens, who have the NFL's top rushing offense, and rank eighth in the league. Seven of those runs have gone for touchdowns.

That production, alone, is enough to make Jackson a massive headache for any defense. But throw in an NFL-high 25 touchdown passes, and you have a force no one can remember seeing in a long time – if ever.

"I just think he's a one of a kind," safety Micah Hyde said. "He's doing a lot, making plays all over the field. He just sticks out. When you watch that film, you can't help but notice No. 8 over there, just running around, breaking tackles, just doing some amazing things. So it's a huge challenge for us."

Players are fans, too.

They appreciate when someone has reached the stratospheric heights Jackson has attained since the Ravens selected the Heisman Trophy winner from Louisville with the last pick of the first round in 2018. They like watching him on television. Even while studying him on all-22 coaches' video this week, they can't help but marvel the way any spectator would.

"I'm a fan of him, I'm glad he's succeeding in the league, I ain't gonna lie to you," Lawson said. "But when we're playing them, I can't be a fan. We've got to play. But I'm definitely a big fan of his, watching him do it in college and doing it in the league, man, it's amazing."

McCloud, who played some quarterback at Sickles High School in Tampa, Fla., loved being at the controls of a scheme that incorporates a whole lot of run-pass-option plays and zone reads.

The Ravens give Jackson the leeway to do pretty much whatever he wants based on what he sees across the line.

"The offense is very fun, just being able to pick and choose when to keep it, when to give it," McCloud said. Being like Jackson means "just extending plays, being quick, stopping on a dime." Mainly, "keep plays alive."

When that's done successfully, the defense tends to get tired, especially late in the game. Besides Jackson, the Ravens' rushing attack has the ability to pound away with Mark Ingram (837 yards and nine TDs) and Gus Edwards (460 yards and two TDs) behind a massive and scrappy offensive line.

By most accounts, McCloud did fairly well in making his defensive teammates expend a great deal of energy Wednesday.

"I'm not saying he's Lamar Jackson, by any teams, but the guy's quick," Hyde said. "He's out there making guys miss. It's not fun chasing him around for a 10- to 12-play drive, because I'm chasing the receiver or the tight end around while he's scrambling in the backfield. Then, I've got to plaster my guy.

"It's definitely not fun, but that's how it is in the game, too."

So many concerns from a single player. Still, there's reason to believe the 9-3 Bills, with the NFL's third-ranked defense, could find some answers to perhaps their most difficult test ever.

"You really don't want to sleep on what he does in the passing game, his ability to be able to find people in zones and find the mismatches in man," defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier told reporters. "But his ability to run around with the football and scramble and make plays, and then the designed runs for the quarterback, puts a lot of pressure on your defense. So, he does a lot of things well and you really can't pinpoint and say if you can take this away, you really have him down. He does a lot of things well so it'll be a challenge."

The Bills' coaches hope that getting a jump-start on the Ravens last Friday, the day after their Thanksgiving victory at Dallas, will help allow them to account for the multitude of ways Jackson can beat them. They've spent this week hammering home the point to the players to remain laser-focused on their keys and avoid having their eyes pulled away by all of the pre-snap motion from Greg Roman's offense.

"You really have to be disciplined on defense and really be assignment sound as well," Frazier said. "If you just run to the football, you could really find yourself getting gashed on defense. To be able to simulate the speed and agility of Lamar Jackson is hard, for sure, and the fact that we're not going to be able to tackle in practice. But there's certain things you have to be able to try to go through when you’re practicing and part of it is being assignment sound and really fixating your eyes on where you need to be. Not necessarily just following the football all the time, just do your assignment."

The Bills are realistic about Jackson's capabilities. They're resigned that he will likely have the impressive numbers he usually generates.

"He's going to do damage," Phillips said. "We've just got to be able to limit that."

Allowing Jackson to make them look foolish won't be a problem for Phillips or his teammates or coaches. Provided, of course, it happens in a Bills win.