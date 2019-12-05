Betting trends and pick for Bills vs. Ravens

The Lamar Jackson for Most Valuable Player train is gathering steam.

With 16 carries for 101 yards against San Francisco, he surpassed 100 yards for a fourth time this season, setting a record for a quarterback. He is up to 977 rushing yards, which leaves him just 62 short of Michael Vick’s single-season record with four games left.

Sunday, he finds himself favored against another playoff prospect while sporting a record of 7-2 straight and 7-1-1 against the spread on the road. He’ll need to step it up against a stingy Buffalo defense that has held five opponents to less than 300 yards this season.

Bills coach Sean McDermott suffered his worst loss as an NFL coach in a season-opening 47-3 beatdown at Baltimore last year, so you know he’s itching to make amends. A 6-2-1 mark against the spread as a nondivision underdog when coming off a win is a good start.

With the Ravens at 3-5 straight up and 1-7 against the spread when coming off consecutive NFC contests, and the Bills at 8-0 straight up and 7-1 against the spread at home off an NFC opponent, we find ourselves taking the six points.

Prediction: BILLS over Baltimore by 1.

