Athenex looks to raise $60 million with stock sale

Athenex Inc. expects to raise about $60 million in funding by selling shares of the Buffalo drug development company's stock to a group of institutional investors.

The additional funding will provide capital to finance Athenex's operations through next year and likely into 2021. Before the stock sale, Athenex executives had said that the $129 million the company had in cash and other liquid investments would be enough to fund its operations beyond June 2020.

While the proceeds from the latest stock sale will be reduced by several million dollars after Athenex pays for fees and expenses related to the private placement, the new funding will help Athenex pay for clinical trials for its cancer-fighting drugs and its efforts to gain regulatory approval for their widespread use.

Athenex said it will issue 3.946 million shares of its common stock at a price of $15.30 per share to the investor group, which was led by Kingdon Capital Management, a New York City-based hedge fund. The issue price is a 5% discount to the $16.10 closing price of Athenex's stock on Wednesday. The sale is expected to close on Monday.

Athenex expects to open the state-funded factory it is building in Dunkirk during the second half of 2021. Exterior work on the 409,000-square-foot drug manufacturing plant is complete and Athenex executives said last month that interior construction is underway, with the expectation that equipment orders will be placed late this year or early next year.