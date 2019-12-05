Owner won't reveal new location for Hamburg asphalt plant

The owner of the proposed asphalt plant on Camp Road in Hamburg has an alternative site – but is not yet telling town officials where it is.

Company representatives indicated to members of the Town Board and Planning Board Wednesday that they have an alternative site for the asphalt plant, Town Supervisor James M. Shaw said.

"They weren't going to divulge the identity of the site, for fear that it would have potentially an adverse economic impact," the supervisor said.

The fate of the proposed plant is still uncertain, after a meeting Wednesday evening between plant owners and Hamburg town officials.

"We agreed that everybody would like to see a mutually satisfactory resolution. We're not there yet," Shaw said.

Hamburg residents have raised loud objections since they found out AL Asphalt wanted to open a plant on the site of a former concrete plant at 5690 Camp Road.

The plant would be close to schools, a nursing home, homes and other businesses – and neighbors are worried about odors and hazardous emissions. Many oppose the Camp Road location. Some opponents do not want the plant anywhere in town.

The company maintains the town is trying to delay the project, and is challenging in State Supreme Court the town's contention that an environmental review is required.

Shaw said when it comes down to negotiations, at some point, the town will have to know where the new plant would go.

He said that was one of the reasons why no decisions were made Wednesday.

"From our point of view, it would be nice to give all the folks in Chapel Glen, Forest Glen and the Village of Hamburg a reprieve, but not at the expense of other neighborhoods," he said. "The problem is, we want to make sure that if there is going to be an alternate site, that the site is one that is not offensive to adjoining zoning classifications, such as residential, commercial and so forth. It’s a very tricky process."

The two boards took comments from the public before going into closed session to discuss a possible settlement Wednesday. Shaw said company representatives gave a brief presentation, and the two boards discussed it for about three hours.

A final decision would be made by the Town Board, which plans to meet Monday with the outside attorneys handling the court case.