Another Voice: Federal government has a duty to protect the climate

By S. David Freeman and John J. Berger

The hellish fires in Australia and those now becoming common in California are but another wake-up call from Mother Nature that we need to curtail the release of greenhouse gases to avoid worsening the climate crisis. The time has come to regard greenhouse gases from burning fossil fuels as the grave danger they are and to outlaw their release — steadily, a year at a time.

Regulating dangerous pollutants is not a new idea, and more than three-quarters of our 2017 greenhouse gases comes from fossil fuel burning. It took a federal law to get utilities to put scrubbers on their power plants to control air pollution. The Federal Clean Air Act put an end to lead in gasoline in 1990 and the federal government banned ozone-destroying chlorofluorocarbons to protect the ozone layer. Why should eliminating the danger posed by uncontrolled fossil fuel burning be any different?

The next Congress needs to enact the following new federal mandates:

First, require all new power plants to use zero-emission renewable energy technologies and all utilities to reduce all existing carbon pollution from power plants by 8% of 2020 emissions per year so as to reach zero in 12.5 years.

Second, require that all new buildings must be powered entirely by renewable energy by 2022. All existing buildings must by law be required to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by at least 5% of 2020 emissions per year.

Third, federal funding through a "Green Bank" would provide loans to finance the investments needed to implement all of the various mandates we propose.

A fourth law would address transportation pollution. Just as in Norway and the Netherlands, all new cars, trucks or buses sold in the U.S. must by law be zero-emission by 2030. Starting in 2021, at least 10% of each auto manufacturer’s vehicles sold would be zero-emission, increasing 10% a year to 100% in 2030.

For the next five years, a $10,000 federal tax credit or prorated subsidy is provided for EV vehicles of $40,000 or less. A steadily increasing federal surcharge of $1,000 each year, increasing to a maximum of $5,000, would be added to the price of new fossil-fueled vehicles. Cash payments will be paid to hasten the scrapping of gasoline vehicles.

Fifth, a Federal Railroad Electrification Authority is hereby enacted with the duty to finance and build an all-electric rail system connecting the major U.S. cities.

Sixth, by Jan. 1, 2025, airlines are required to reduce their fleet GHG emissions by 5% of 2020 emissions each year until they reach zero through the use of greater efficiency and renewable fuels.

High concentrations of greenhouse gases are ruining life on Earth. We must outlaw them on as tight a timetable as possible. Measures such as those we have proposed are needed to rid the planet of fossil fuels as quickly as possible for the survival of civilization and the ecosystems that sustain it.

S. David Freeman is the former CEO of major public utilities, including the New York Power Authority and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. John J. Berger is a senior researcher at the Pacific Institute.