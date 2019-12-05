Another hat trick for Williamsville's Roland

Emma Roland scored her second hat-trick in less than 24 hours on Wednesday as undefeated Williamsville (6-0-0-0-0) rolled past defending Federation champion FLOP (Frontier/Lake View/ Orchard Park), 9-0 in their first meeting of the season at Northtown Center in Amherst. It was the first loss in four games for FLOP.

Roland also had assists on two third-period power play goals by Vanessa Willick, giving her 17 points (12 goals, 5 assists) in six games this season.

The senior from Williamsville North scored a Fed record 62 points (36-26) last season in leading the combined Williamsville team to the Section VI and state championships.

Roland has 85 points (50-35) in 43 career games in the Fed. She scored two goals and six points as an eighth-grader in 2015-16, and did not play varsity hockey the next two seasons, opting for travel team hockey instead. Emma and her twin, Erin, returned to Fed hockey last season. Erin has two assists on Wednesday.

Ellie Schau also had two goals for Williamsville, Willick had an assist in addition to her two goals while Jenna Cavalieri had a goal and two assists, Kelly Dormer had a single goal and Aizah-Rose Thompson had a pair of assists.

Mia Wendell, a senior from Williamsville East, made 18 saves for the shutout.

Owls, Tigers win openers

Returning All-Yale Cup II first teamer Marciano Lamar of Olmsted scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Owls opened league play by edging Bennett, 57-56.

Jerrold Skillon had 16 points and Davon Scott 15 to lead Bennett.

Amherst began the defense of its ECIC II boys basketball championship with an impressive 86-68 triumph over Williamsville East.

Jaylen Stewart led the Tigers with 32 points while Nick O’Neil had 20. Stewart had six assists, five steals and five rebounds while O’Neil passed off for 10 assists and had six rebounds and six steals.

Cal Shifflet, like Stewart a first team All-ECIC II first team selection last year, led the Flames with 22 points.

Nathan Severson led Hamburg over Frontier, 46-43, in the championship game of the Town of Hamburg Lions Tipoff at Frontier. Severson had 17 points, including three 3-pointers, seven rebounds and six assists for the Bulldogs. Avery Kuryak was high scorer for Frontier with nine.

Herzog’s 21 points and 19 by Zach Evans paced Lake Shore over Lackawanna, 81-56, in the third-place game.

Lancaster built a 36-9 lead at the half on the way to a 67-29 romp past St. Mary’s in the opening round of the Lancaster Tip-Off. Joe Harrington (15), Jackson Jerebko (12) and Justin Hughes (11) led the Legends scoring while Gianluca Fulciniti had nine assists and football quarterback Jason Mansell seven steals.

The Legends will take on Depew for the championship on Friday.

Big debut for Winston

Junior Nevaeh Winston of Mount St. Mary scored 21 points and took in 10 rebounds in her first varsity start for the Thunder in a 44-27 triumph over Olmsted in nonleague girls basketball. Gabrielle McDuffie scored 20 for Olmsted, last year’s Yale Cup II champion.

Far West Remix on slate

Girls basketball teams from Section VI, Rochester (Section V) and Syracuse (Section III) will compete Friday and Saturday in the Far West Remix at Wilson and Williamsville North. On Friday at Wilson, the host Lakewomen will face V-Oakfield at 5 p.m. in the first game of a tripleheader. Lockport will face V-Avon at 6:30 p.m. and Grand Island will take on V-Elba at 8.

Five games on Saturday at North: Frontier vs. III-West Genesee at 11 a.m., Panama vs. Wilson at 12:30 p.m. East Aurora vs. V-Dansville at 2 p.m.; North vs. V-Mercy at 3:30 p.m. and Williamsville South vs. V-Pittsford-Mendon at 5 p.m.