Amerks' point streak reaches 11

Extending their point streak to 11 games, the Rochester Americans shut out the Toronto Marlies, 4-0, Wednesday before 2,872 at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.

Goalie Andrew Hammond, the game’s first star, stopped 20 shuts to gain his third shutout of the season. Curtis Lazar and Casey Fitzgerald, who had a goal and assist each, were the second and third stars.

Zach Redmond scored on the power play at 1:01 of the opening period after Adam Brooks of the Marlies drew a hooking minor just 43 seconds into the game. Pascal Aquin scored his first of the season to make it 2-0 in the first. Lazar scored in the second and assist on Fitzgerald’s goal in the third.

Rochester (14-3-2-2, 32 points) trails Toronto (15-4-2-1, 33) by a point in the North Division of the American Hockey League. Last time the Amerks failed to earn a point was a 4-3 loss to the Providence Bruins on Oct. 30.