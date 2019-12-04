ZACCAGNINO, Concetta A. (Vitale)

November 29, 2019. Wife of the late Leonard G. Zaccagnino; mother of Susan Ehrlich and Leonard (Cheryl) Zaccagnino; grandmother of Ian and Nathan Ehrlich, Blake (Stella), Reid (Andrea) and Marie Zaccagnino; predeceased by four brothers and one sister. Family will be present for memorial visitation on Thursday from 4-6 pm followed by a memorial service at the perna, dengler, roberts funeral home, 1671 Maple Rd. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com