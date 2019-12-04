WOODARD, Ralph Arthur

WOODARD - Ralph Arthur Age 93, departed this world to be with his beloved wife of 65 years, Carol Jane Young Woodard, on December 1, 2019. Ralph was much loved by his family and many friends, and will be remembered for his devotion to his wife and children, service to his country, and wonderful strength and sense of humor. He did everything he wanted to do while he was with us, and did it all well. He will be much missed by his three children Camaron Thomas, Carsen (Tim) Loftis, and Cooper (John Neill) Woodard; three grandchildren Jordan (Katie) Loftis, Mackenzie Loftis, Sean Bodkin, and everyone who he made smile and laugh. A private ceremony will be held for family in the spring of 2020. Arrangements by VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME.