Before and during Thursday a cold west-northwest flow will replace the southwest flow that had been with us Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. This subtle change will send the lake-effect snow well to the south of even the Southtowns and into ski country for Thursday, where moderate accumulations will fall. We can presume this will aid ski resorts’ bases as well. This flow can be seen in this Thursday morning model depiction.

Highest amounts of close to 5 to inches of snow will fall on the Chautauqua ridge inland from the lake and on the Boston hills.

During Friday, a disturbance will bring a more widespread modest snowfall to Western New York of around 1 to 3 inches, which will coat untreated roads. This snow will not be complicated by gusty winds, but the morning commute may be slowed by slick spots.

Thursday into Saturday will bring seasonably cold temperatures, below average, peaking in the low to mid-30s. Saturday will be the best of those three days, with dry conditions and mostly light winds. Sunday brings a warmup, just in time for the game. Readings will be above average for the first time in a while.

These above-average temperatures will persist into next Monday as well. However, the temps don’t tell the entire story. All indications point to a stiff southwest wind on Sunday, enough so as to impact the kicking and passing game, and making those mid-40s feel less balmy.

There may be a few spotty light rain showers at the end of the day. Should the winds become more southerly/downslope than southwest, that would boost temps further.

Monday looks wet, breezy and still seasonably mild. It’s after Monday when the weather worm begins to turn. There will be a return to below-average temperatures.

What’s called a continental polar air mass will bring a real chill from the northern plains into the Great Lakes. In fact, computer models have trended colder since previous runs earlier this week. We can examine model ensemble means for a depiction of the upper air pattern, with the latter having the most control over surface temperatures. The European/ECMWF ensemble shows a shot of truly polar air traversing the Midwest and the Great Lakes.

That western ridge of high pressure near the Pacific is what forces the polar jet stream to go over its top, tap the polar air and then deliver into a downwind trough in the jet. A few days ago, this ECMWF was not showing this sharp shot of polar air moving our way. The American GEFS ensemble is in good agreement, as is the Canadian ensemble.

All three of these ensembles show this polar hit relaxes quickly enough by later next week, with an additional shot of colder air arriving the following weekend. That far out in time, the amplitude of such a cold shot is difficult to determine because ensembles flatten out in that time range, due to greater spread between the individual model members making up the spread. We can illustrate this greater uncertainty with what is known as a “spaghetti plot,” in which those individual members are laid out in what appears to be — I know — pure gobbledygook at 14 days out.

Early in an ensemble run, the strands of spaghetti are more tightly packed, showing the higher certainty you’d expect just a few days out, as seen for Thursday evening this week.

In this near time range, the spaghetti plot doesn’t resemble spaghetti much at all. In any case, the 360 hours-out spread-out spaghetti plot is a good indicator as to why there is nothing other than low confidence in the overall pattern as we get closer to the Dec. 20 and to Christmas.

As of this writing, both the American GFS and the ECMWF models show pretty good agreement for next Tuesday, as that polar air is ushered in. Both models are currently depicting a deep low pressure storm system crossing the northern Great Lakes that would bring a transition from rain to snow and some potential for strong or even high winds in the storm’s wake by Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Almost needless to say, you can expect changes to this preliminary outlook as time progresses.