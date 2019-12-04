Share this article

Where were wings born? Somewhere in upstate New York

Esquire's latest Big Black Book has an article touting these wings from a diner in the Hudson Valley, part of upstate New York, "the regional birthplace of the Buffalo wing."
Chicken wings are Buffalo's gift to the world.

But a recent article in Esquire caught our attention with its, um, expansive view of where wings came from.

Esquire's Big Black Book, a style bible for the magazine's readers, decided in its latest edition to reveal where to get the best wings in America.

Spoiler alert: It's not in Buffalo.

No, Jeff Gordinier, Esquire's food and drinks editor, took us to the Hudson Valley, just north of New York City, which Gordinier placed in "upstate New York, the regional birthplace of the Buffalo wing."

That's an awfully generous bit of culinary geography. Can we pinpoint that birthplace a little more? Schenectady? Binghamton? If only it was in the name ...

Gordinier went on to rave about the wings cooked up by Kristopher Schram at the West Taghkanic Diner. Schram coats them in the spicy, spreadable Italian sausage known as nduja, a trick he first tried to acclaim at a restaurant in, yes, Denmark.

Hey, the more people trying to cook a good wing, the better, we say. Maybe the Bills' stellar record puts us in a generous mood.

We can all crown a different chicken wing king. Nothing to get our beak out of joint over.

Stephen T. WatsonStephen T. Watson– Stephen T. Watson reports on development, government, crime and school districts throughout the Northtowns, including the towns of Grand Island, Tonawanda, Amherst and Clarence. A native of the Town of Tonawanda, he worked at the Post-Standard newspaper in Syracuse before starting at The Buffalo News in 2001.

