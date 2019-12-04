Where were wings born? Somewhere in upstate New York

Chicken wings are Buffalo's gift to the world.

But a recent article in Esquire caught our attention with its, um, expansive view of where wings came from.

Esquire's Big Black Book, a style bible for the magazine's readers, decided in its latest edition to reveal where to get the best wings in America.

Spoiler alert: It's not in Buffalo.

No, Jeff Gordinier, Esquire's food and drinks editor, took us to the Hudson Valley, just north of New York City, which Gordinier placed in "upstate New York, the regional birthplace of the Buffalo wing."

That's an awfully generous bit of culinary geography. Can we pinpoint that birthplace a little more? Schenectady? Binghamton? If only it was in the name ...

Gordinier went on to rave about the wings cooked up by Kristopher Schram at the West Taghkanic Diner. Schram coats them in the spicy, spreadable Italian sausage known as nduja, a trick he first tried to acclaim at a restaurant in, yes, Denmark.

Hey, the more people trying to cook a good wing, the better, we say. Maybe the Bills' stellar record puts us in a generous mood.

We can all crown a different chicken wing king. Nothing to get our beak out of joint over.