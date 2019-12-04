Video: Bishop Edward Scharfenberger of Albany's statement

Pope Francis on Wednesday appointed Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Buffalo following the resignation of Bishop Richard J. Malone.

Bishop Scharfenberger will continue to lead and serve the Diocese of Albany simultaneously.

Bishop Scharfenberger issued a brief written statement and also distributed a video statement in which he addressed Albany Catholics and described his new position, saying, "Our Holy Father has asked me to help out the people of the Diocese of Buffalo."

Scharfenberger said he promised to be in Buffalo "a day a week" but will be in Albany "most of the time."

His written statement:

"I am honored to serve as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Buffalo during these challenging times, and I am humbled by the task put before me. I ask for your prayers as we begin this journey together, and I look forward to getting to know the people of this great diocese.

"I will be doing a lot of listening and learning."

The video statement: