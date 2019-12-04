TIFFANY, Charles S.

TIFFANY - Charles S. November 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathryn (Schweizer); dearest father of Amy (Todd) Craig, Beth and John (Dawn); grandfather of Tiffany, Kristie, Taylor, Katy, Hannah, Sarah, Emily and Madison; great-grandfather of ten; son of the late Charles and Mary Tiffany; brother of Barbara (Jerry) Gerace and the late Virginia (Pat) Pratt; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., East Amherst, NY (south of County and N. French Rds.) Friday from 3-7 PM.