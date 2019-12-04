SZCZEPANOWSKI, Raymond G.

SZCZEPANOWSKI - Raymond G. Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest December 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Laurie A. (nee Kemsley) Szczepanowski; devoted father of Marissa and Debbie Szczepanowski; loving son of Raymond and Geraldine Szczepanowski; dear brother of Gary and Dana (David); also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Thursday from 2-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, on Friday morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at church). Raymond retired as a lieutenant with New York State Corrections after 28 years of service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Raymond's memory can be made to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com