SZALCZEWSKI, Irene M.

SZALCZEWSKI - Irene M. Of Hamburg, NY, November 27, 2019. Daughter of the late Frank and Irene M. (nee Jezierski) Szalczewski; sister of Cheryle M. Szalczewski, Francine A. (Howard) Calkins, and the late Frank Szalczewski, Jr.; dearest aunt of MacKenzie and Scott Calkins; also survived by other family, friends, and loving canine companion Maggie. The family will be present Friday, December 6, 2019 from 10-11 AM for a Celebration of Life Gathering at Resurrection Life Fellowship, 2145 Old Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 11 AM. Ms. Szalczewski was a U.S. Navy veteran who served during peacetime and was employed by the Ford Stamping Plant, a proud member of UAW Local 897, and an active volunteer in the community. Private interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com