STYPA, Lorraine M. (Kicinski)

STYPA - Lorraine M. (nee Kicinski)

Of Depew, NY, December 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard; loving mother of David (Cindy), Barbara (Frank) Wik, Diane (Roman) Cefali and the late Allen; grandmother of Amy, Heather, Kelly (Erik), Matthew and Katelyn; great-grandmother of Madison; sister of Geraldine Czechowski and Adeline Hart; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the Wendel & Loecher Inc., Funeral Home, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, with a mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, NY, Saturday morning at 9 AM. Please assemble at church. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com