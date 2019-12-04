STEPHAN, Paul A.

STEPHAN - Paul A. Of Lackawanna, at the age of 93 on December 2, 2019. Cherished husband of the late Virginia L. "Ginny" (nee Jensen) Stephan; dearest father of Christine (Joseph) Ciminelli, Joan (Wayne) Walder, Theresa (late Jack) Stephan Hains, Camilla (Joseph) Stemrich, Jeanne (Michael Gregoire), James (Kimberly), Kathryn (Richard) Mattison and the late Paul A. Stephan Jr.; Brother of the late Francis (late Kathleen), Joseph (late Lois), Jack (late Sue) and Jeanne Fuller; grandfather of 20 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brother-in-Law of Victor (late Neva) Jensen; dearest Friend of Ed Nowak. Visitation Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (824-4000). Friends are invited to join the family for the Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Friday at 10:30 AM. Cremation to follow, with Private Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Stephan was a WWII Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion. The family encourages memorials to ALS Therapy Development Institute, 215 First St., Cambridge, MA 02142, in memory of Jack Hains. Please visit

www.GANNONFUNERAL.com