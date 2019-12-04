St. Joe's runner Evan Hilbert commits to University at Buffalo

Monsignor Martin cross country champion Evan Hilbert has committed to the University at Buffalo, he announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

Hilbert, a second-team Class B all-state selection last year, also placed fourth among Western New York runners in the Federation meet. He won the Knox Farm Invitational run in September and fifth in his race in the McQuaid Invitational in September and was seventh in the Manhattan College Invitational in October.

He was the All-Western New York Senior Runner of the Year and a first-team All-WNY selection this fall.

He also runs track for St. Joe's.