Singing Cops help promote what's new at First Night Buffalo

Buffalo Police Officers Michael Norwood Jr. and Armonde Badger – dubbed the singing cops after a YouTube video of them singing in a downtown restaurant went viral – performed Wednesday at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center for the announcement of what's new this year at the 31st annual First Night Buffalo on New Year's Eve.

First Night Buffalo, a family-oriented, drug-and-alcohol-free New Year's Eve event, is presented by Oishei Children's Hospital and produced by the Independent Health Foundation.

Jeff Musial of Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics also appeared at the announcement of new events at this year's First Night Buffalo event, along with Mayor Byron W. Brown, President and CEO of Independent Health Dr. Michael W. Cropp and Allegra Jaros, president of Oishei Children's Hospital.