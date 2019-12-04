RIDER, Joseph V. "Bud"

RIDER - Joseph V. "Bud"

Of Kenmore, December 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia L. Green Rider; devoted father of Sharon A. (late David) Myers, Barbara J. Honan, and Sandra L. (Thomas) Morris; grandfather of Kimberly (Harold) Leggett, David J. Myers, and Haylee Morris; great-grandfather of Samantha and Timothy Leggett; predeceased by 10 brothers and sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul's R.C. Church, Friday at 10 AM. Final resting place Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME. Memorials to Alzheimer's Assoc. of WNY, 6215 Sheridan Dr., #100, Williamsville, NY 14221, are preferred. Condolences at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com