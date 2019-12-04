Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 4, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Scottish essayist and historian Thomas Carlyle, born on this date in 1795, “It is a vain hope to make people happy by politics.”

HARMONIOUS – Carols old and new will be offered in two Christmas concerts this weekend by the Buffalo Choral Arts Society under the direction of Marcia A. Giambrone. The chorus will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in St. Amelia’s Church, 210 St. Amelia Drive off Eggert Road, Town of Tonawanda, and at 3 p.m. Sunday in St. Joseph Cathedral, 50 Franklin St.

SANTA AND MORE – Christmas at the Cabin, a free open house with Santa hosted by the Hamburg Rejuvenation Committee, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Log Cabin, 6765 Taylor Road, Hamburg. Santa will arrive on a fire truck at 1:30. Mr. No – The Balloon Guy will perform from 1 to 3 p.m.

There also will be crafts, refreshments and caroling. Donations of non-perishable food items for a local food pantry are welcome. For more info, call Town Clerk Cathy Rybczynski at 649-6111, Ext. 2360.

MEANWHILE ... – Santa will visit with youngsters from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the 76th annual Family Christmas Fair in the St. Aloysius Gonzaga Parish Hall, 157 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. The fair includes a variety of booths, skill games, a Kids Korner, theme baskets and a raffle with $3,000 in prizes. For more info, call 833-1715.

CHURCH NOTES – St. Anthony of Padua Church, 160 Court St. in downtown Buffalo, will offer its annual Solcieta Pratolani Abruzze Mass at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Christ the King Seminary, 711 Knox Road, East Aurora, will hold its annual vespers service to begin the Advent and Christmas seasons at 4 p.m. Sunday. The service will include music by the seminary’s Festival Chorus, led by Alan Lukas, director of music for the seminary and the Diocese of Buffalo. All are welcome.

TIPS UP – Now that snow is in the air, the Buffalo Nordic Ski Club is holding its annual free open house from 7:30 to 10 p.m. next Wednesday in the Wick Center of Daemen College, 4380 Main St., Snyder.

The evening includes a video covering cross-country skiing for beginning to advanced skiers, waxing clinics, displays of equipment and clothing from area ski shops, and door prizes.

The club offers free lessons to all of its members, along with weekly ski tours and weekend ski trips.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Laura Wright, Marge Haggerty, Mary Terrana, Alan Greer, Maria Halt, Taster “T. C.” Crews, Vincent Hornberger Sr., Sal Rizzo, Jack Carone, Sister Mary Anita Benecki, Mary Ann Sachenik, Monsignor Joseph Sicari, Amanda Stelmach, Josie Avarello, Colleen Koehn, Suzanne DeRouche, Arline Yaw, Michael Olejniczak, Daniel Olejniczak, Kelly Griffin, Paul Sawicz, Janet Jarmuz, Nina Rae O’Neill, Bob Ulrich and Claire Palumbo.

