Share this article

print logo

Record Theatre building on Main Street sells

Developers are looking to acquire and transform the former Record Theatre building at 1786 Main St. (Robert Kirkham/News file photo)
Published |Updated

An investor group that includes Common Bond Real Estate's Jason Yots and Buffalove Development's Bernice Radle has acquired the former Record Theatre building at 1786 Main St. from the estate of former owner Leonard Silver, who operated the business for over 40 years.

The group, which paid $375,000 through the Monroe Building LLC, plans to spent $6 million to convert the building into 15 market-rate apartments, offices and retail space, including GObike Buffalo and Reddy Bikeshare, Gutter Pop Comics, a new record shop and Fry Baby Donut Co., which will occupy more than half the commercial space in the 33,000-square-foot building.

The group also includes Derek King and Michael Puma from Preservation Studios and Travis Gordon and Richard Rogers of Urban Vantage.

[Related: Doughnuts, comic books – and records – coming to former Record Theatre]

David RobinsonDavid Robinson– David Robinson is the deputy business editor for The News, where has worked since graduating from Syracuse University in 1985. A New Hampshire native, he started out in the News' Tonawanda bureau and moved into the business news department in October 1987, exactly a week after the stock market crash.

There are no comments - be the first to comment