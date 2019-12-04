Record Theatre building on Main Street sells

An investor group that includes Common Bond Real Estate's Jason Yots and Buffalove Development's Bernice Radle has acquired the former Record Theatre building at 1786 Main St. from the estate of former owner Leonard Silver, who operated the business for over 40 years.

The group, which paid $375,000 through the Monroe Building LLC, plans to spent $6 million to convert the building into 15 market-rate apartments, offices and retail space, including GObike Buffalo and Reddy Bikeshare, Gutter Pop Comics, a new record shop and Fry Baby Donut Co., which will occupy more than half the commercial space in the 33,000-square-foot building.

The group also includes Derek King and Michael Puma from Preservation Studios and Travis Gordon and Richard Rogers of Urban Vantage.

