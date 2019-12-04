Raul Vazquez, MD received award

Every Person Influences Children announced that Raul Vazquez, MD received the Robert M. Bennett Award for Service to Community. Dr. Vasquez is founder of Urban Family Practice and Greater Buffalo United Accountable Healthcare Network (GBUAHN).
Every Person Influences Children announced that Raul Vazquez, MD received the Robert M. Bennett Award for Service to Community. Dr. Vasquez is founder of Urban Family Practice and Greater Buffalo United Accountable Healthcare Network (GBUAHN).
Share this article